Carter Jensen And Royals Take On White Sox On April 12

Jensen is hitting for a .211 BA, .262 OBP and .553 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored six runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Grant Taylor (0-0 with a 1.42 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season.

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