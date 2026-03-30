Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Twins On March 30
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Jensen had a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .550 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .941 and he scored 12 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in 13 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Simeon Woods Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.