Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Twins On March 30

Jensen had a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .550 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .941 and he scored 12 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in 13 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Simeon Woods Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

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