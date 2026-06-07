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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Twins On June 7

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .211 BA, .286 OBP and .381 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 25 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.26 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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