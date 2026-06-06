Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Twins On June 6

Jensen is hitting for a .211 BA, .288 OBP and .368 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 24 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

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