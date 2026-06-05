Carter Jensen And Royals Face Twins On June 5

Jensen is hitting for a .214 BA, .292 OBP and .374 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 24 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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