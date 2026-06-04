Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Twins On June 4

Jensen is hitting for a .215 BA, .296 OBP and .376 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 23 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Reds.

Andrew Morris (1-2) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.

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