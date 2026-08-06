Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 6

Jensen is hitting for a .228 BA, .302 OBP and .416 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 49 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.