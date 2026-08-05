Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 5
Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .231 BA, .305 OBP and .421 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 49 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.
The Twins are sending Dean Kremer (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.