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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 5

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .231 BA, .305 OBP and .421 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 49 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Dean Kremer (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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