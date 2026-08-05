Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 5

Jensen is hitting for a .231 BA, .305 OBP and .421 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 49 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Dean Kremer (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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