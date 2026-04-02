Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Twins On April 2

Jensen had a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .550 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .941 and he scored 12 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (0-0) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.

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