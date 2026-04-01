FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Twins On April 1

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen had a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .550 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .941 and he scored 12 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in 13 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (0-0) starts for the Twins, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News