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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Face Tigers On May 9

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .217 BA, .305 OBP and .391 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 15 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Burch Smith makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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