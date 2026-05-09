Carter Jensen And Royals Face Tigers On May 9

Jensen is hitting for a .217 BA, .305 OBP and .391 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 15 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Burch Smith makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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