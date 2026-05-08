Carter Jensen And Royals Play Tigers On May 8

Jensen is hitting for a .223 BA, .313 OBP and .402 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 15 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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