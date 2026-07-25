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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On July 25

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .306 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 44 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (4-6 with a 2.79 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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