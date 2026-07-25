Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On July 25

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .306 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 44 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (4-6 with a 2.79 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.