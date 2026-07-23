Carter Jensen And Royals Play Tigers On July 23

Jensen is hitting for a .240 BA, .308 OBP and .432 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 44 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Tigers will send Troy Melton (5-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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