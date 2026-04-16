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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Play Tigers On April 16

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .204 BA, .245 OBP and .469 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (1-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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