Carter Jensen And Royals Play Tigers On April 16

Jensen is hitting for a .204 BA, .245 OBP and .469 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (1-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.

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