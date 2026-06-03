Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Reds On June 3

Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .303 OBP and .386 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 23 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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