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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Reds On June 2

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .223 BA, .305 OBP and .389 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 23 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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