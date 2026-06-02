Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Reds On June 2

Jensen is hitting for a .223 BA, .305 OBP and .389 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 23 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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