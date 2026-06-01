Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Reds On June 1

Jensen is hitting for a .228 BA, .308 OBP and .398 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 22 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Chase Burns (7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.