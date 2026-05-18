Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Red Sox On May 18

Jensen is hitting for a .237 BA, .327 OBP and .407 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 18 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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