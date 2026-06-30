Carter Jensen And Royals Face Rays On June 30

Jensen is hitting for a .251 BA, .317 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 39 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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