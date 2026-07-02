Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Rays On July 2

Jensen is hitting for a .247 BA, .312 OBP and .440 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 40 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.