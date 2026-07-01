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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Play Rays On July 1

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .251 BA, .316 OBP and .446 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 40 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (6-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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