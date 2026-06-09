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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Face Rangers On June 9

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .213 BA, .286 OBP and .381 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 26 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Twins.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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