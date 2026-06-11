Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Rangers On June 11

Jensen is hitting for a .214 BA, .285 OBP and .383 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 27 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.