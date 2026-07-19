Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Padres On July 19

Jensen is hitting for a .246 BA, .315 OBP and .435 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 43 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.

German Marquez (4-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.18 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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