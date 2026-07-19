Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Padres On July 19
Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .246 BA, .315 OBP and .435 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 43 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.
German Marquez (4-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.18 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.