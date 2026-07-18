Carter Jensen And Royals Face Padres On July 18

Jensen is hitting for a .242 BA, .310 OBP and .430 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 41 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (1-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.47 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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