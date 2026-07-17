Carter Jensen And Royals Face Padres On July 17

Jensen is hitting for a .236 BA, .303 OBP and .421 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 41 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Orioles) he went 0 for 5.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.