Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Orioles On July 12
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Jensen has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .240 BA, .308 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 41 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.
Shane Baz (4-9) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.