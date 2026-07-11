Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Orioles On July 11

Jensen is hitting for a .243 BA, .309 OBP and .432 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 41 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (5-9) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.