Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On July 10

Jensen is hitting for a .246 BA, .312 OBP and .438 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 41 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Mets.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (7-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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