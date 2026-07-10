Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On July 10
Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 10 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Jensen has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .246 BA, .312 OBP and .438 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 41 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Mets.
The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (7-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.