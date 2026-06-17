Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Nationals On June 17
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Jensen has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .221 BA, .288 OBP and .387 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 30 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.