Carter Jensen And Royals Play Mets On July 8

Jensen is hitting for a .247 BA, .312 OBP and .438 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 41 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Mets.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (2-1) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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