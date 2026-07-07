Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Mets On July 7

Jensen is hitting for a .247 BA, .309 OBP and .443 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 41 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Mets have not named a starting pitcher.

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