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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Mets On July 7

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .247 BA, .309 OBP and .443 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 41 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Mets have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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