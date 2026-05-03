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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Mariners On May 3

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .235 BA, .315 OBP and .439 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 13 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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