Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Mariners On May 3

Jensen is hitting for a .235 BA, .315 OBP and .439 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 13 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

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