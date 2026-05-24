Carter Jensen And Royals Play Mariners On May 24

Jensen is hitting for a .231 BA, .322 OBP and .395 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 20 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 with two RBIs against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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