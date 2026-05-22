Carter Jensen And Royals Face Mariners On May 22
Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .404 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 19 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.
Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.