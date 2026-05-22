Carter Jensen And Royals Face Mariners On May 22

Jensen is hitting for a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .404 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 19 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.