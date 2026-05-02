Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Mariners On May 2

Jensen is hitting for a .245 BA, .327 OBP and .457 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 13 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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