Carter Jensen And Royals Face Mariners On May 1

Jensen is hitting for a .256 BA, .340 OBP and .478 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 13 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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