Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Guardians On May 7

Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .309 OBP and .407 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 14 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (1-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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