Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Guardians On May 5

Jensen is hitting for a .231 BA, .319 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 14 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.