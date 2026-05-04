Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 4

Jensen is hitting for a .230 BA, .322 OBP and .430 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 13 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Tanner Bibee (0-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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