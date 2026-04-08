Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Guardians On April 8

Jensen is hitting for a .259 BA, .323 OBP and .630 SLG with a 35.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .952 and he has scored five runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.

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