Carter Jensen And Royals Play Giants On July 22

Jensen is hitting for a .242 BA, .309 OBP and .436 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 44 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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