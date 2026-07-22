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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Play Giants On July 22

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .242 BA, .309 OBP and .436 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 44 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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