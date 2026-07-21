Carter Jensen And Royals Play Giants On July 21

Jensen is hitting for a .242 BA, .310 OBP and .429 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 43 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (2-8) takes the mound for the Giants in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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