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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Play Giants On July 21

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .242 BA, .310 OBP and .429 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 43 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (2-8) takes the mound for the Giants in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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