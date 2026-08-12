Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 12

Jensen is hitting for a .224 BA, .302 OBP and .412 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 53 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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