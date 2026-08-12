Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 12
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .224 BA, .302 OBP and .412 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 53 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.