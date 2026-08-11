Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Dodgers On Aug. 11

Jensen is hitting for a .226 BA, .302 OBP and .415 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 53 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will look to Blake Snell (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.