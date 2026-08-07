Carter Jensen And Royals Play Cubs On Aug. 7

Jensen is hitting for a .228 BA, .301 OBP and .415 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 50 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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