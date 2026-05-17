Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Cardinals On May 17
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Jensen has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .237 BA, .329 OBP and .412 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 18 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.