Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Cardinals On May 17

Jensen is hitting for a .237 BA, .329 OBP and .412 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 18 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

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