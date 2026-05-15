Carter Jensen And Royals Face Cardinals On May 15

Jensen is hitting for a .234 BA, .326 OBP and .411 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 18 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Dustin May (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.