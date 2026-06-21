Carter Jensen And Royals Play Cardinals On June 21

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .303 OBP and .421 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 33 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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