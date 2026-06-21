Carter Jensen And Royals Play Cardinals On June 21
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .303 OBP and .421 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 33 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Dustin May (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.